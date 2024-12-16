Grammys to Padma Shri: Awards Won By Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain

In 1990, Hussain was awarded the prestigious honour by the President of India.
The singer was conferred with India's three highest civilian awards: Padma Shri (1988), Padma Bhushan(2002), and Padma Vibhushan (2023).
In 1999, Hussain was conferred with the National Heritage Fellowship by the National Endowment for the Arts, US. This fellowship is the highest honour given to traditional artists and musicians in the US.
In 2006, Hussain was honoured with the title of Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters, one of the highest cultural awards in France.
In 2024, the musician made history at the 66th Grammy Awards as he became the first Indian to win three awards in a single night. He has won four Grammys out of nine nominations.
In 2005, he was named an Old Dominion Fellow by the Humanities Council at Princeton University.
