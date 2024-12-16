Grammys to Padma Shri: Awards Won By Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain

One of India’s most celebrated musicians Zakir Hussain is no more.

For his exceptional skills, he recieved several prestigious awards - from Grammys to Padma Shri.  Take a look.

Sangeet Natak Akademi Award

In 1990, Hussain was awarded the prestigious honour by the President of India.

Highest Civilian awards

The singer was conferred with India's three highest civilian awards: Padma Shri (1988), Padma Bhushan(2002), and Padma Vibhushan (2023).

National Heritage Fellowship

In 1999, Hussain was conferred with the National Heritage Fellowship by the National Endowment for the Arts, US. This fellowship is the highest honour given to traditional artists and musicians in the US.

Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters (France)

In 2006, Hussain was honoured with the title of Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters, one of the highest cultural awards in France.

At the Grammys

In 2024, the musician made history at the 66th Grammy Awards as he became the first Indian to win three awards in a single night. He has won four Grammys out of nine nominations. 

Old Dominion Fellow

In 2005, he was named an Old Dominion Fellow by the Humanities Council at Princeton University.