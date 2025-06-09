Ginny & Georgia: 7 Best Quotes Of Ginny Miller
Jun 09, 2025, 20:03 IST
Pragati Awasthi
''I am limitless.''
"Life's a game, and we're all gamblers."
“You win more flies with honey, but if you get yourself a bee, sting first.”
“We’re like The Gilmore Girls but with bigger boobs.”
“Never look backwards, only forward. It don’t do any good digging through mud. All you get is dirty. Best wash yourself clean and move on.”
“Looks like the apple doesn’t fall far from the rotten tree.”
