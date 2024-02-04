World Cancer Day: Actors Who Defeated Cancer

Manisha was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012. After a few years of battle, the actress was declared cancer-free in 2015.
In 2018, Sonali was diagnosed with stage four metastatic cancer. She became cancer-free in 2021.
Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019 and underwent a mastectomy, and is now cancer-free.
Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Basu was diagnosed with blood cancer in 2004 and was told that he had only a few weeks to live. However, the director has successfully battled with the cancer.
In 2020, Dutt was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. After months of treatment, the actor was declared cancer-free.
The Canadian actress Lisa Ray was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare form of blood cancer. She was declared cancer-free in 2010.
Veteran actor and director Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with early-stage throat cancer. He is cancer-free now.
