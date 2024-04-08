Allu Arjun's 5 Highest-Grossing Movies

Dethroning its predecessor, Pushpa 2 is Arjun's highest-grossing movie. Released in December 2024, the movie earned over Rs 1,642 crore (Rs 1.6 billion) globally.
Released in 2021, this Telugu drama is Allu Arjun's biggest hit of his entire career. The movie earned Rs 373 crore (Rs 3.73 billion) at the box office.
Allu Arjun as Bantu impressed the critics and audience as well. Earning Rs 280 crore (Rs 2.8 billion), the movie is Arjun's second highest-grossing movie.
This vigilante action film was Allu Arjun's first movie to earn Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) at the box office.
Featuring Allu Arjun in an action avatar, this Telugu action comedy made over Rs 150 crore (Rs 1.5 billion), becoming one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2017.
Released in 2014, this Telugu drama featured Allu as Lacky, who is desperate to settle in the USA. Talking about the box office success, the movie earned Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion).
