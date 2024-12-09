Before Payal Kapadia, All Indians Who Have Been Nominated At Golden Globes

Payal Kapadia created history by becoming the first Indian woman to secure a nomination in the Best Direction category at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. Her film All We Imagine As Light has also been nominated in the Best Non-English Language Film category. Before Payal, here are the other Indians who have been nominated at the Golden Globe Awards.
The veteran filmmaker won the Samuel Goldwyn International Film Award in1959 for his film Do Aankhen Barah Haath.
Salaam Bombay, directed by Nair, was nominated in the Best Foreign Language Film category at Golden Globes in 1989. Years later in 2002, Nair's hit film Monsoon Wedding too got nominated in the same category.
Rahman won the Best Original Score Golden Globe in 2009 for his music in Slumdog Millionaire.
Rajamouli's gigantic hit RRR secured a nomination in the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Music composer Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose won Best Song Golden Globe 2023 for hit track Naatu Naatu from RRR.
