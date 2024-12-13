Pushpa 2 And Its Share Of Controversies: Allu Arjun’s Arrest And More

As Allu Arjun gets arrested in connection with the death of a woman in a stampede-like situation that resulted because of his surprise visit outside a cinema hall, here’s looking at the number of times Pushpa 2: The Rule has been in the eye of a controversy:
Previously, a case was registered against Allu Arjun over his 'army' remark that offended a man named Srinivas Goud. He filed a case against him and said that the term 'army' is an honourable designation reserved for those who protect the country.
In one news, actor Siddharth said that large crowds gathering for a film’s premiere is not necessarily indicative of the film's quality.
Devi Sri Prasad, a long-time collaborator of Allu Arjun, was semi-replaced by Sam CS for the background score of Pushpa 2. The change in this longstanding collaboration has drawn considerable attention.
Allu Arjun meanwhile has been taken to police station in connection with the death of a woman who came to attend Pushpa 2: The Rule premiere in Hyderabad.
{{ primary_category.name }}