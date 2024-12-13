Pushpa 2 Actor Allu Arjun Arrested: Everything We Know So Far
Allu Arjun was arrested by the Hyderabad police today.
The actor was arrested for the death of a woman who succumbed to injuries due to massive crowds outside a Hyderabad cinema hall.
On the day of premiere of Pushpa 2 in Hyderabad, Allu Arjun paid a surprise visit to fans which resulted in a stampede-like situation.
It resulted in the death of a woman and a child suffering injuries.
The incident occurred during the premiere of his film Pushpa 2 on December 4.
Allu Arjun apologised for the incident and in a video message said that he will donate “Rs 25 lakh as a gesture to show I am there for you, especially for the children”.
Pushpa 2: The Rule is doing extremely good business. Allu Arjun's movie has shattered several records, including surpassing the Rs 10 billion milestone globally.
