Mood Spoiler for India As Laapata Ladies Out Of Oscars Race

Kiran Rao directorial Laapata Ladies was sent as India’s official entry for Best International Feature category. The film about two brides who get swapped on the way to their marital homes started off on a great note but lost its fizz.
The Indian film was considered as a hopeful selection by the Film Federation of India for the Academy Awards 2025.
Netizens blame Film Federation of missing a mark yet again and not sending worthy film titles for the Oscars competition. Many believe that Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light, Cannes-winner, had higher chances of winning the big Oscar prize.
All We Imagine As Light is an ode to the working class of Mumbai. The film starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam and Hridhu Haroon won the Grand Prize at the Cannes Film Festival, and secured nominations at both the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards.
Laapata Ladies featured newcomers Sparsh Srivastava, Pratibha Ranta and Nitanshi Goel, alongside Ravi Kishen and Chhaya Kadam.
Netizens meanwhile started a thread on X asking members of FFI to resign. Many called it a “shattering humiliation for India” while others said that the “Film Federation of India requires a full revamp”.
