India's Katchi Sera in Top 10 Most Searched Songs 2024
India’s “Katchi Sera” was not only viral in India but enjoys global fan following. The song by Sai Abhyankkar touched the right notes with its audiences. Here are the top 10 most searched songs of 2024.
Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar
APT. - Rosé and Bruno Mars
Bling-Bang-Bang-Born - Creepy Nuts
Thick Of It - KSI
Espresso - Sabrina Carpenter
Hai Yorokonde - Kocchi no Kento
yes, and? - Ariana Grande
WILDFLOWER - Billie Eilish
Fortnight - Taylor Swift
Katchi Sera - Sai Abhyankkar
