India's Katchi Sera in Top 10 Most Searched Songs 2024

India’s “Katchi Sera” was not only viral in India but enjoys global fan following. The song by Sai Abhyankkar touched the right notes with its audiences. Here are the top 10 most searched songs of 2024.

Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar

APT. - Rosé and Bruno Mars

Bling-Bang-Bang-Born - Creepy Nuts

Thick Of It - KSI

Espresso - Sabrina Carpenter

Hai Yorokonde - Kocchi no Kento

yes, and? - Ariana Grande

WILDFLOWER - Billie Eilish

Fortnight - Taylor Swift

Katchi Sera - Sai Abhyankkar