Indian Actresses Who Have Battled Cancer
By: Zeba Khan
By: Zeba Khan
Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, wife of Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, revealed that her breast cancer has relapsed for the second time. Taking to Instagram, Tahira revealed that she was battling cancer once again.
Hina Khan is undergoing treatment for stage three breast cancer. She has completed her chemotherapy sessions and is currently undergoing immunotherapy. On Eid this year, she said she wished to be "cancer-free for life".
Manisha is truly an inspirational figure who has spoken at length about her struggle with ovarian cancer for which she got treatment in the United States.
Pardes actress Mahima was diagnosed with breast cancer. In a rare interview on her cancer struggle in 2022, the actress said that she suffered moments of "deep depression," when chemotherapy made it "severely challenging," her body caved in but she fought it all.
The stellar actress was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer. Her husband Anupam Kher detailed about her resilience and positive outlook throughout the treatment.
Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2018. She underwent treatment for the same in New York. She became cancer free in 2021. Post her recovery, she has been advocating awareness and support for cancer survivors.
Lisa has been pretty vocal about her struggle with cancer and its affects post treatment. She was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare type affecting the bone marrow.
{{ primary_category.name }}