Debutants of 2024: Performances We Loved This Year

Aamir Khan’s first born Junaid made an impressive debut with Maharaj as he portrayed a young man who stands against revered leader's immoral behaviour.
Pratibha Ranta made a strong debut in Laapataa Ladies. Her portrayal of Jaya was both heartwarming and grounded, bringing a fresh face to Indian cinema.
Pashmina Roshan made her debut with Ishq Vishq Rebound. Her character Sanya brought a fresh energy, seamlessly blending innocence with confidence.
Jibran Khan, who debuted alongside Pashmina Roshan in Ishq Vishq Rebound, made a lasting impression with his portrayal in the film.
Anjini Dhawan’s debut in Binny and Family showcased her remarkable ability to balance comedic and dramatic moments with ease.
