Debutants of 2024: Performances We Loved This Year

Here are some actors we think will do great in the years to come.

Junaid Khan

Aamir Khan’s first born Junaid made an impressive debut with Maharaj as he portrayed a young man who stands against revered leader's immoral behaviour.

Pratibha Ranta

Pratibha Ranta made a strong debut in Laapataa Ladies. Her portrayal of Jaya was both heartwarming and grounded, bringing a fresh face to Indian cinema.

Pashmina Roshan

Pashmina Roshan made her debut with Ishq Vishq Rebound. Her character Sanya brought a fresh energy, seamlessly blending innocence with confidence.

Jibran Khan

Jibran Khan, who debuted alongside Pashmina Roshan in Ishq Vishq Rebound, made a lasting impression with his portrayal in the film.

Anjini Dhawan

Anjini Dhawan’s debut in Binny and Family showcased her remarkable ability to balance comedic and dramatic moments with ease.