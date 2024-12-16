2024 Recap: Top 6 Pakistani Dramas Of The Year

A masterpiece that blends magical realism with intense family drama, Barzakh is set in the mythical Land of Nowhere. The story follows a 76-year-old recluse who invites his children to his "Third and Final Wedding." The show features Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed, Salman Shahid, and Khushhal Khan. Watch the magic of Barzakh on Zindagi’s YouTube channel.
A heart-wrenching story of resilience and unconditional love, Mrs. & Mr. Shameem follows Shameem, a soft-spoken man who marries his best friend Umaina after she is betrayed by her ideal man. Fate takes another twist when Shameem contracts a life-threatening illness, forcing the couple to confront their challenges and redefine their bond. Watch it on Zindagi’s YouTube channel.
In the small town of Abdullahpur, a story of love, friendship, and sacrifice unfolds. Fakhar and Kashi, two best friends, unknowingly fall for the same woman, Gul Bano, who is mesmerized by an anonymous poet named Devdas. When Kashi reveals himself as Devdas, Gul Bano becomes enamored, but deceit and guilt lead to a chain of events that changes their lives forever. Watch it on Zindagi’s YouTube channel.
This love story explores the cultural divide between Barbeena, an Afghan widow, and Haji Mushtaq, a deeply spiritual man in Pakistan. Forced into marriage under unforeseen circumstances, the pair navigate their differences and grow to respect and love one another. However, their bond is tested when Barbeena’s troubled past resurfaces. Watch it on Zindagi’s YouTube channel.
This refreshing romantic drama brings to life the love story between opposites—a bookish, practical girl and a laid-back, carefree guy. Their journey is full of lighthearted moments, relatable struggles, and meaningful connections that resonate with viewers. Watch it on ARY Digital HD’s YouTube channel.
A gripping political drama, Ishq Murshid tells the story of Shahmeer, the son of a corrupt politician, who falls in love with a girl fighting against the very system his family upholds. To win her heart, he disguises himself as an ordinary man, embarking on a journey that tests his beliefs, love, and integrity. Stream it on Hum TV’s YouTube channel.
