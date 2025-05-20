7 Best Performances Of Kartik Aaryan

The bromance that changed everything. Kartik as Sonu, the protective best friend, walked the tightrope between loyalty and manipulation with impeccable comic timing. His monologue became a pop culture moment, and so did his swagger.
Small-town love and live-in dilemmas — as Guddu, Kartik brought innocence, confusion, and charm in equal measure. He made the chaos of a “secret marriage” situation a laugh riot.
Flawed but funny — Chintu Tyagi was Kartik’s take on the classic “pati” caught between temptation and guilt. With sharp comic timing and an everyman appeal, he made this complicated character surprisingly relatable and completely entertaining.
In a total shift from his usual genre, Kartik stunned as Arjun Pathak, a primetime news anchor stuck in a tense hostage broadcast. Raw, intense, and powerfully restrained — this was his most dramatic avatar yet, and he delivered with sheer grit.
A psychological plunge into darkness, Kartik as Dr. Freddy Ginwala was transformative. He gained weight, altered his voice, and embodied the eerie stillness of a man on the edge. A career-defining performance that silenced every critic.
Transforming into Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medalist, Kartik underwent rigorous physical prep and internalized the spirit of a true fighter. It was a story of resilience, and Kartik became the face of strength and perseverance and proved the power of cinema.
Rooh Baba became a phenomenon. From mimicry to memes, horror to hilarity, Kartik turned superstition into superstardom. The film wasn’t just a blockbuster — it proved Kartik could command the screen with eccentricity and energy like no other.