Batters with most runs in IND vs ENG Test series

Joe Root holds the record for scoring the most runs in Test matches between India and England, with 2846 runs in 30 Test matches.
Sachin Tendulkar is second on the list of top run-scorers in India-England Tests, with 2535 runs in 32 Test matches.
Former Indian opener Gavaskar scored 2483 runs in 67 innings across 38 Tests against England.
Former England captain Alastair Cook is fourth on the list. He played 30 Tests against India and scored 2431 runs in 54 innings.
Virat Kohli is fifth among the top scorers in this rivalry. He played 28 Tests against England, scoring 1991 runs in 50 innings.
Rahul Dravid is sixth on the list of top run-scorers in India-England Tests, with 1950 runs in 21 Test matches.
Former Indian batter Viswanath is seventh on the list. Viswanath played 30 Tests against England and scored 1880 runs in 54 innings.