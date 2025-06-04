From MVP to Most Dot Balls - List of All IPL 2025 Award Winners

GT's Prasidh Krishna won the PURPLE CAP for most wickets - 25.
SRH's Kamindu Mendis won CATCH OF THE SEASON for his effort against CSK's Dewald Brevis.
LSG's Nicholas Pooran won MOST SIXES award for 40 sixes in the season.
GT's Sai Sudharan won ORANGE CAP for 759 runs - the most in IPL 2025.
RR's teen prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi won SUPER STRIKER award for 252 runs at 206 - the highest for any batter in IPL 2025.
MI's SKY scored 25 runs in each innings at least and was named MVP for 717 runs in IPL 2025.
GT's Mohammed Siraj bowled MOST DOT BALLS in IPL 2025 - 151 and won the award.