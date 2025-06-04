From MVP to Most Dot Balls - List of All IPL 2025 Award Winners

Jun 04, 2025, 14:43 IST

Prashant Talreja

Purple Cap

GT's Prasidh Krishna won the PURPLE CAP for most wickets - 25.

Kamindu Mendis

SRH's Kamindu Mendis won CATCH OF THE SEASON for his effort against CSK's Dewald Brevis.

Most Sixes

LSG's Nicholas Pooran won MOST SIXES award for 40 sixes in the season.

Orange Cap

GT's Sai Sudharan won ORANGE CAP for 759 runs - the most in IPL 2025.

Super Striker

RR's teen prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi won SUPER STRIKER award for 252 runs at 206 - the highest for any batter in IPL 2025.

Most Valuable Player

MI's SKY scored 25 runs in each innings at least and was named MVP for 717 runs in IPL 2025.

Most Dot Balls

GT's Mohammed Siraj bowled MOST DOT BALLS in IPL 2025 - 151 and won the award.