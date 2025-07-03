India skippers with most Test Hundreds outside India

Jul 03, 2025, 16:31 IST

Prashant Talreja

Virat Kohli - 10

Kohli has scored 10 Test centuries as India skipper outside India. Four of these tons came in Australia and two in England.

Azharuddin - 5

Sachin Tendulkar - 4

Sachin scored four Test hundreds outside India as skipper. Two of his tons came in Sri Lanka to go with one each in South Africa and Australia.

Rahul Dravid - 4

Rahul Dravid scored four Test hundreds outside India as skipper. Two of his hundreds came in Pakistan, one in Bangladesh and one in West Indies.

Sourav Ganguly - 3

Sourav Ganguly scored three Test hundreds as skipper outside India. His tons came in England, Australia and Zimbabwe.

Shubman Gill - 2

Gill has scored two centuries already in his only two Tests as skippers outside India. Both his tons came in England.

Sunil Gavaskar - 2

Sunil Gavaskar was the first Indian skipper to score two Test hundreds outside India. His tons came in New Zealand and Pakistan.

