India skippers with most Test Hundreds outside India

Kohli has scored 10 Test centuries as India skipper outside India. Four of these tons came in Australia and two in England.
Sachin scored four Test hundreds outside India as skipper. Two of his tons came in Sri Lanka to go with one each in South Africa and Australia.
Rahul Dravid scored four Test hundreds outside India as skipper. Two of his hundreds came in Pakistan, one in Bangladesh and one in West Indies.
Sourav Ganguly scored three Test hundreds as skipper outside India. His tons came in England, Australia and Zimbabwe.
Gill has scored two centuries already in his only two Tests as skippers outside India. Both his tons came in England.
Sunil Gavaskar was the first Indian skipper to score two Test hundreds outside India. His tons came in New Zealand and Pakistan.