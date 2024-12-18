6 Massive Test Records Held By R Ashwin
All Images: AFP
All Images: AFP
Joint most 10-wicket hauls in Test cricket
Highest wicket-taker (537) in Tests among active players
First-ever cricketer to have 20-plus fifty-plus scores along with 30-plus five-wicket hauls in Test cricket
Ashwin is the quickest to reach to 250, 300 and 350 wickets in red-ball cricket
Ashwin signs off with most Player-of-the-Series awards in Tests (11)
Second-highest wicket-taker for India in Tests (537), second-most overall (765)
{{ primary_category.name }}