Comparing the BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Maybach features

BMW 7 Series starts at Rs 1.84 crore. Maybach S-Class starts at Rs 2.77 crore, goes up to Rs 3.48 crore. BMW offers petrol and diesel; Maybach is petrol only.
BMW 7 Series gets up to 375 bhp with a 2998 cc engine. Maybach S-Class has a 5980 cc V12 with 603 bhp. Maybach offers more power.
BMW 7 Series is 5391 mm long, seats five, boot is 540 litres. Maybach is 5469 mm, seats four, boot is 495 litres.
Both have leather seats and climate control. Maybach adds massaging rear seats, lounge options, and extra sound insulation.
BMW has a digital cockpit and custom screens. Maybach uses MBUX with rear entertainment and voice control. Both have wireless audio.
Both offer multiple airbags and driver assist. Maybach has more rear airbags for extra safety.
BMW 7 Series has a sporty look and bold lines. Maybach S-Class is classic and elegant, with more colour options.