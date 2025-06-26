Comparing the BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Maybach features

Jun 26, 2025, 15:50 IST

Abhinav Yadav

Price & Variants

BMW 7 Series starts at Rs 1.84 crore. Maybach S-Class starts at Rs 2.77 crore, goes up to Rs 3.48 crore. BMW offers petrol and diesel; Maybach is petrol only.

Engine Power

BMW 7 Series gets up to 375 bhp with a 2998 cc engine. Maybach S-Class has a 5980 cc V12 with 603 bhp. Maybach offers more power.

Size & Space

BMW 7 Series is 5391 mm long, seats five, boot is 540 litres. Maybach is 5469 mm, seats four, boot is 495 litres.

Comfort Features

Both have leather seats and climate control. Maybach adds massaging rear seats, lounge options, and extra sound insulation.

Infotainment

BMW has a digital cockpit and custom screens. Maybach uses MBUX with rear entertainment and voice control. Both have wireless audio.

Safety

Both offer multiple airbags and driver assist. Maybach has more rear airbags for extra safety.

Exterior Look

BMW 7 Series has a sporty look and bold lines. Maybach S-Class is classic and elegant, with more colour options.

VIEW ALL

All the Spider-Man movies ranked from best to worst

India's last eight Test results at Edgbaston

Lowest match totals in a winning Test (since 2000)

New space bacteria discovered on China’s Tiangong space station