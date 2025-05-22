Will it survive on Mars? China discovers mysterious bacteria on Tiangong Space Station

Scientists have found a brand new microbe on China’s Tiangong space station. It is called Niallia tiangongensis and was discovered after a space mission in 2023.
This new space bacteria was found on the station’s surfaces. It is the first time a new species has been discovered on the Tiangong space station.
Niallia tiangongensis is rod-shaped and forms spores. It is closely related to a bacteria found in soil and waste on Earth, which can cause infections.
The microbe has special powers. It can survive high radiation and stress in space, thanks to its unique proteins and biofilm-forming abilities.
Chinese astronauts often check for microbes in the air, water, and on surfaces to keep the space station safe and healthy for the crew.
Other space stations, like the ISS, have also found new bacteria. Some of these could help astronauts grow food on Mars in the future.
Studying these microbes helps scientists protect astronauts and spacecraft, and learn how life survives in the harsh conditions of space.