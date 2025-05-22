Will it survive on Mars? China discovers mysterious bacteria on Tiangong Space Station

May 22, 2025, 20:18 IST

Abhinav Yadav

New Discovery

Scientists have found a brand new microbe on China’s Tiangong space station. It is called Niallia tiangongensis and was discovered after a space mission in 2023.

Space Bacteria

This new space bacteria was found on the station’s surfaces. It is the first time a new species has been discovered on the Tiangong space station.

Earth Connection

Niallia tiangongensis is rod-shaped and forms spores. It is closely related to a bacteria found in soil and waste on Earth, which can cause infections.

Super Survivor

The microbe has special powers. It can survive high radiation and stress in space, thanks to its unique proteins and biofilm-forming abilities.

Safety Check

Chinese astronauts often check for microbes in the air, water, and on surfaces to keep the space station safe and healthy for the crew.

Future Farming

Other space stations, like the ISS, have also found new bacteria. Some of these could help astronauts grow food on Mars in the future.

Microbial Insights

Studying these microbes helps scientists protect astronauts and spacecraft, and learn how life survives in the harsh conditions of space.