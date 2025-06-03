Best Breakfast Foods to Eat When You’re Bloated

Jun 04, 2025, 24:30 IST

Pragati Awasthi

If you wake up feeling bloated, here are some breakfast options that can help ease discomfort and support digestion:

Oatmeal with Fruits

A warm, creamy bowl of oatmeal topped with fresh banana or your favourite berries, such as strawberries, blueberries, or raspberries, can be soothing for your stomach and rich in fiber to help reduce bloating.

Scrambled Eggs with Spinach

If you’re experiencing morning bloating, scrambled eggs with spinach is a great option. This dish is not only flavorful but also packed with essential nutrients that support gut health.

Yogurt with Honey and Nuts

A powerhouse of nutrients, this simple yet delicious breakfast combines creamy yogurt with a drizzle of honey and crunchy nuts. Opt for plain Greek yogurt to boost your intake of probiotics.

 Avocado Toast

Avocados promote gut health by supporting fiber digestion. For a light and satisfying breakfast, try whole-grain toast topped with mashed avocado, a salt, olive oil and a dash of pepper.

 Smoothie Bowl

Bananas help reduce bloating, and when blended with almond milk, blackberries, and anti-inflammatory chia seeds, they create a healthy and refreshing smoothie bowl.