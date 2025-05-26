Benefits of Eating One Clove a Day

Cloves are very popular in Indian kitchens, used for their aromatic flavour and fragrance. However, apart from being one of the key ingredients in cooking, they are also known for their medicinal properties that add spice to dishes while providing numerous health benefits.
Cloves help keep blood sugar levels in control by promoting insulin production, which helps regulate blood sugar levels.
Cloves help in digestion and gut health in many ways, such as fighting infection, relieving pain, and improving overall gut health. Eating one clove a day enhances the production of saliva, which aids digestion.
Cloves have antimicrobial properties that can help reduce the growth of bacteria in the mouth, making them great for oral health.
With anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, cloves contribute significantly to overall respiratory health and provide relief from issues such as bronchitis and asthma.