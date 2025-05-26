Benefits of Eating One Clove a Day

May 26, 2025, 15:20 IST

Pragati Awasthi

Cloves are very popular in Indian kitchens, used for their aromatic flavour and fragrance. However, apart from being one of the key ingredients in cooking, they are also known for their medicinal properties that add spice to dishes while providing numerous health benefits.

Immune System

Digestion

Cloves help in digestion and gut health in many ways, such as fighting infection, relieving pain, and improving overall gut health. Eating one clove a day enhances the production of saliva, which aids digestion.

Blood Sugar Control

Cloves help keep blood sugar levels in control by promoting insulin production, which helps regulate blood sugar levels.

Oral Health

Cloves have antimicrobial properties that can help reduce the growth of bacteria in the mouth, making them great for oral health.

Respiratory Health

With anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, cloves contribute significantly to overall respiratory health and provide relief from issues such as bronchitis and asthma.