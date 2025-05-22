7 visionary men transforming India with new age startups

Co-founder of Urbanic, Rahul is making global fashion affordable for young Indians, blending trends with comfort and style.
Sudhakar Chirra’s Fresh Bus is bringing smart, electric buses to Indian roads, making intercity travel clean, tech-led and on time.
Asad runs OddsFitness, helping people live longer, healthier lives through science backed fitness and wellness coaching.
Arjun Sawhney and Arjun Butani are promoting Indian artists with their gallery Pristine Contemporary, telling bold stories through art.
At AmperAge, Srivatsan is building electric vehicles that suit Indian roads affordable, efficient and great for the planet.
Arnav co-founded Fire-Boltt, India’s top smartwatch and audio brand, offering stylish gadgets at budget prices for the youth.
Ankit Co-founder of Dineout, has helped digitise the dining industry in India, enabling table bookings, smart billing, and restaurant discovery.