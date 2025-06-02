5 Drinks That Can Help Reduce Bloating Instantly

Jun 02, 2025, 23:13 IST

Pragati Awasthi

Do you often feel bloated and are tired of taking medicine? Then these drinks are a super easy and natural way to reduce bloating instantly.

Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that help relax the digestive system and reduce bloating.

Ginger Tea

Peppermint is one of the best remedies for many gut-related issues. Its antibacterial and antiseptic properties help improve digestion and soothe an upset stomach.

Peppermint Tea

With its carminative properties, fennel is one of the best natural remedies for bloating and other stomach-related issues, such as gas.

Fennel Tea

Drinking cucumber-infused water is a healthy option with numerous benefits. Its anti-inflammatory properties can help reduce bloating.

Cucumber-Infused Water

Lemon water may not work like magic, but it can improve digestion, which helps relieve bloating and indigestion.

Lemon Water