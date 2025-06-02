5 Drinks That Can Help Reduce Bloating Instantly
Jun 02, 2025, 23:13 IST
Pragati Awasthi
Do you often feel bloated and are tired of taking medicine? Then these drinks are a super easy and natural way to reduce bloating instantly.
Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that help relax the digestive system and reduce bloating.
Ginger Tea
Peppermint is one of the best remedies for many gut-related issues. Its antibacterial and antiseptic properties help improve digestion and soothe an upset stomach.
Peppermint Tea
With its carminative properties, fennel is one of the best natural remedies for bloating and other stomach-related issues, such as gas.
Fennel Tea
Drinking cucumber-infused water is a healthy option with numerous benefits. Its anti-inflammatory properties can help reduce bloating.
Cucumber-Infused Water
Lemon water may not work like magic, but it can improve digestion, which helps relieve bloating and indigestion.
Lemon Water