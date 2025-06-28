1.42 lakh millionaires to relocate abroad in 2025! What are the top 5 countries they’re moving to?

A record 1,42,000 millionaires expected to relocate internationally in 2025, according to the newly released Henley Private Wealth Migration Report 2025. Around 3,500 Indian millionaires are expected to move overseas.
The United Arab Emirates is expected to attract the largest number of millionaires globally in 2025, with a projected net inflow of 9,800 high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs).Favourable tax laws, political stability, world-class infrastructure, and the UAE’s long-term Golden Visa scheme make it a leading choice.
The United States is forecast to welcome 7,500 millionaires this year, maintaining its appeal through the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. This visa scheme, which has already brought in over $50 billion in foreign direct investment, continues to be a preferred path for wealthy individuals.
Italy ranks third in net millionaire inflows, set to welcome 3,600 millionaires. Its investor visa scheme and favourable residency programmes, combined with lifestyle factors, have made it increasingly popular.
Switzerland remains a steady magnet for global wealth, drawing millionaires with its stable economy, private banking sector, and attractive lump-sum taxation regime. Switzerland will welcome 3,000 millionaires.
Saudi Arabia is projected to receive over 2,400 inbound millionaires in 2025, an eight-fold increase from last year. The inflow is driven by returning nationals and growing foreign interest.