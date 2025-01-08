Witty Quotes Of Donald Trump, Depicting His Amazing Sense Of Humour
"The point is that you can't be too greedy"
"Anyone who thinks my story is anywhere near over is sadly mistaken."
"Do you mind if I sit back a little? Because your breath is very bad."
"People love me. And you know what? I've been very successful. Everybody loves me."
"I don’t wear a 'rug'— it’s mine. And I promise not to talk about your massive plastic surgeries that didn’t work."
"Sorry losers and haters, but my I.Q. is one of the highest – and you all know it! Please don’t feel so stupid or insecure, it’s not your fault."
"The beauty of me is that I’m very rich."
"My father gave me a small loan of a million dollars."
