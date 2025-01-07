Top World News Of The Day

Trump slams Biden in first remarks

US President-elect Donald Trump said that when he was in power there were no wars, stressing that "I'm going into a world that's burning." He slammed President Joe Biden's negotiating tactics with Ukraine.

World's tallest woman reveals her unique travel experience

The world's tallest woman, Rumeysa Gelgi, shared a glimpse of her travelling experiences, revealing the challenges she faces while flying.

Hamas official threatens to take legal action against Blinken

Hamas official Osama Hamdan threatened US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, saying that he would be prosecuted for his role in the Gaza war, calling him "a partner in the war of extermination".

Meta to toss out factcheckers to reduce censorship, restore 'free expression'

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday (Jan 7) announced that the company will be making some changes to the moderation policies and practices, citing its aim to embrace free speech.

Biden's offshore drilling ban: Why can't Trump undo it? Read to know

As US President Joe Biden announced the ban on new offshore oil and gas development, a US-based energy research firm said that President-elect Donald Trump would not be able to reverse Biden's action.

UK experts call on China to provide key information on HMPV outbreak

As people have begun freaking out about the potential outbreak of the respiratory infection Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), top UK virus experts have called on Chinese authorities to disclose vital information on the infection, Daily Mail reported.

Israel to produce arms locally, aims to reduce dependence on US

In a move to reduce the country's dependence on the US for military equipment, Israel signed two major deals with Elbit Systems for the arms contractor to supply the defence forces with thousands of heavy bombs and other materials.