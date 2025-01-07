Top World News Of The Day

US President-elect Donald Trump said that when he was in power there were no wars, stressing that "I'm going into a world that's burning." He slammed President Joe Biden's negotiating tactics with Ukraine.
The world's tallest woman, Rumeysa Gelgi, shared a glimpse of her travelling experiences, revealing the challenges she faces while flying.
Hamas official Osama Hamdan threatened US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, saying that he would be prosecuted for his role in the Gaza war, calling him "a partner in the war of extermination".
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday (Jan 7) announced that the company will be making some changes to the moderation policies and practices, citing its aim to embrace free speech.
As US President Joe Biden announced the ban on new offshore oil and gas development, a US-based energy research firm said that President-elect Donald Trump would not be able to reverse Biden's action.
As people have begun freaking out about the potential outbreak of the respiratory infection Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), top UK virus experts have called on Chinese authorities to disclose vital information on the infection, Daily Mail reported.
In a move to reduce the country's dependence on the US for military equipment, Israel signed two major deals with Elbit Systems for the arms contractor to supply the defence forces with thousands of heavy bombs and other materials.
