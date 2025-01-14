Top News From Across The World
By: Mansi Arora
The Palestinian militant group Hamas has accepted a draft agreement on Tuesday (Jan 14) for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and the release of dozens of hostages, two officials involved in the ongoing talks, said.
In a move to ensure the quality of the Indian workers influx to their country, Saudi Arabia issued a circular stating that from Tuesday (Jan 14), Indians planning to apply for a work visa will now be required to undergo pre-verification of their professional and education qualifications.
Steve Job's wife Laurene Powell Jobs fell ill on the second day at the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. However, she will still participate in the ritual of taking a dip in the holy Ganga river at Sangam.
As TikTok faces a ban in the United States, a large number of Americans are moving to an alternative Chinese social media app, RedNote.
US President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday (Jan 14) called Jack Smith's report on his 'unprecedented efforts' to overturn the 2020 election result as "fake", saying that the "unselected committee illegally destroyed and deleted all the evidence".
Major coffee chain Starbucks announced a new policy for people using the coffee shops for just hanging out or using the restroom. According to their new code of conduct, the customers now have to buy something or would be asked to leave.
