Top 5 most powerful passports in 2025. What rank did India get?
By: Moohita Kaur Garg
The Henley Passport Index for 2025 has been released. The list highlights the world's most powerful passports based on the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.
As per the index, India stands at 85th while the ranking of Pakistan and Bangladesh stood at 103rd (101st in 2024) and 100th (97th in 2024), respectively. Last year, India's ranking was 80th globally.
Singapore has reclaimed the top pot, emerging as the most powerful passport, allowing holders to access 195 destinations visa-free.
Japan moved down one spot to the second place. This powerful passport gives its holders visa-free access to 193 destinations.
These countries all share the third position, each offering access to 192 destinations.
Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Sweden, and Norway hold the fourth spot with visa-free access to 191 destinations.
Belgium, New Zealand, Portugal, Switzerland, and United Kingdoms are tied in fifth place, and grant visa-free access to 190 destinations.
