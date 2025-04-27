This road connects two continents! Know all about Pan-American highway
Produced by Subhadra Srivastava
The Pan-American Highway, stretching an extraordinary 30,600 kilometres, holds the title of the longest motorable road in the world. Beginning at Prudhoe Bay in Alaska and ending at Ushuaia in Argentina, it connects the northernmost and southernmost points of the American continents.
Completed and opened for traffic in 1960, the highway was the result of an ambitious project initiated in the 1920s. Fourteen countries signed an agreement in 1937 to develop and maintain this international roadway, promoting connectivity and tourism across the Americas.
The Pan-American Highway passes through 14 nations: Canada, the United States, Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Chile and Argentina. Each country is responsible for maintaining the stretch that lies within its borders.
A notable feature of this road is its straight alignment across long distances, making it one of the straightest highways globally.
Despite crossing varied terrains, including deserts, mountains, and forests, it maintains remarkable linearity with minimal sharp turns.
Travellers aiming to cover the full journey would require approximately 60 days, assuming a daily drive of around 500 kilometres. This journey offers not just geographical diversity but a rich cultural experience as the highway cuts through different histories, economies, and traditions.
Originally conceived as a symbol of cooperation among American nations, the Pan-American Highway remains a testament to shared ambition. It serves as a vital economic and cultural link for millions across two continents.