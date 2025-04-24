6 Batters with Most 50-Plus Scores Batting First in T20s

Former South Africa and Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis has scored 50-plus scores on 52 occasions in T20’s. He could add more as he currently represents Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.
Jos Buttler has scored 52 fifties or more in first-innings T20 performances. Known for his explosive finishes and versatility, Buttler has been a game-changer for both England and his franchise teams.
David Warner's aggressive yet calculated style of play has made him a standout performer in T20s worldwide. He has 55 such scores in the format, making him one of the best in the business.
Often referred to as the “Universe Boss,” Gayle’s explosive batting and fearlessness at the top of the order made him one of the most feared batsmen in T20 cricket history.
Babar, known for his elegant stroke play and composure under pressure, has been a pillar for Pakistan and his T20 franchises over the years.
Virat Kohli, who has now registered 62 scores of fifty or more while batting first in T20 matches.