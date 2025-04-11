5 Unbreakable Records in Football

Throughout 38 games during the 2007-08 season, Derby managed to win only one game – against Newcastle. They lost 29 games (another record), scored 20 goals and conceded, an overwhelming, 89 goals and finished the season with only 11 points.
During the 1950 FIFA World Cup final the official attendance was listed at 173,850 tickets sold, but unofficial estimates claim that almost 210,000 people were in that stadium. Ticket policies and safety concerns were a little more reserved in 1950 than it is today.
From 1955 to 1960, Real Madrid went on a rampage, destroying teams en route to their five consecutive European Cups. It is from this their obsession with the Champions League stems.
Rogerio Ceni was a Brazilian goalkeeper who plied his trade for Sao Paulo. He was an excellent goalkeeper and even represented his country at two World Cups. He was also extraordinarily good at set-pieces and scored 111 goals.
The highest goals scored in World Cups stands at 16. Fontaine managed 13 in only one edition. As of now, the Frenchman is fourth in the list of most goals at the World Cup, but the record for goals scored in a single edition will likely always be his.