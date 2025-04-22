4 Players to Score Multiple Triple Hundreds in Tests

In 2004 Sehwag became the first Indian to score a triple hundred in Tests when Sourav Ganguly’s side took on Pakistan. The historic tour saw India win the series 2-1 with Sehwag scoring 309 in Multan.
In March 2008, playing against South Africa Virender Sehwag scored 319 as he became the first and only Indian to date to score multiple triple hundreds. Sehwag’s 319 is also highest individual score by an Indian in Test cricket.
In May 2005, South Africa declared their first innings at 588/6. In response, the West Indies amassed 747 all out, with Chris Gayle scoring a monumental 317 runs off 483 balls, including 37 fours and 3 sixes.
Chris Gayle’s monumental knock of 333 runs against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium in November 2010 remains one of the most iconic performances in Test cricket history.
The match took place at Headingley, Leeds, from July 20 to 25, during the fourth Test of Australia’s tour of England in 1934. The game eventually ended in a draw, but Bradman's performance left a lasting legacy in Ashes folklore.
Donald Bradman's remarkable innings of 334 runs against England in the 1930 Ashes series stands as one of the most iconic performances in cricket history. This masterclass took place during the 3rd Test at Headingley, Leeds, from July 11 to 16, 1930.
Brian Lara’s iconic innings of 375 runs against England in April 1994 remains one of the most celebrated feats in the history of Test cricket. This legendary knock took place during the fifth and final Test of the series between West Indies and England.
On 12 April 2004, Brian Charles Lara etched his name into cricketing immortality by scoring an unbeaten 400 runs against England in the fourth Test match of the series, played at the Antigua Recreation Ground in St. John's, Antigua.