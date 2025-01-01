Review 2024: Five personalities who defined the year

These individuals, from various fields, have significantly influenced global events in 2024, showcasing stories of resilience.
In 2024, Gisèle Pelicot became a feminist icon after bravely waiving her anonymity in a high-profile mass rape trial in France. Her ex-husband, Dominique Pelicot, was convicted alongside 50 other men for drugging and raping her over a decade.
Donald Trump made a remarkable comeback in 2024, surviving an assassination attempt during a campaign rally and later becoming the first convicted felon to be elected president of the United States, and to win non-consecutive terms.
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a staunch critic of President Vladimir Putin, died in a penal colony under suspicious circumstances. His wife, Yulia Navalnaya, claims he was murdered.
Yulia Navalnaya has vowed to continue her husband Alexei's legacy, standing as a prominent critic of Vladimir Putin. She has been blacklisted in Russia but remains determined to challenge Putin's regime and has gained international attention for her efforts.
Taylor Swift dominated the music industry in 2024 with her record-breaking Eras Tour, grossing over $2 billion, the highest in concert history. She also re-released her 1989 album, further solidifying her status as a powerhouse in the industry.
