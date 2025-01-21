Key Quotes From Donald Trump's Inaugural Speech

Donald Trump delivered his inaugural address after he was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC on Monday (Jan 20). Here are the key quotes from Trump’s first speech as the new president:
Trump said that the “golden age of America” has begun now, adding that he will put America first. “From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world. We will be the envy of every nation, and we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer.”
In his speech, Trump claimed the day of his inauguration, January 20, 2025, as the “liberation day”. He said that the recent presidential election will be remembered as the “greatest and most consequential election in the history of our country.”
“Those who wish to stop our cause have tried to take my freedom and indeed take my life,” Trump said while talking about his attempted assassination during the speech. “I felt then and believe even more so now, that my life was saved for a reason. I was saved by God to make America great again.”
Trump said that he would declare a “national energy emergency” to bring down prices. He also reiterated “drill, baby, drill” and bring down the cost of goods. He also said he will sign many historic executive orders. “With these actions, we will begin the complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense. It’s all about common sense,” he said.
“A short time from now, we are going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America,” President Trump said. He also said that he will take “back the Panama Canal” adding that America can’t let China get control of the crucial waterway.
In his inaugural address, Trump said: “It will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders: male and female.” He also promised to create a country that is “colour-blind and merit-based”.
