These are the 6 most deadly cancer types
By: Moohita Kaur Garg
Cancer is a deadly disease that often proves fatal for those diagnosed with it. While all forms of cancer can be fatal, as per a new analysis, in the UK, six types of cancer are least survivable.
As per data released by the Less Survivable Cancers Taskforce, in the UK, over 90,000 people are diagnosed with these six types of cancers every year, and more than half of the patients die within a year. Which cancers are these? Read on to find out.
As per the report, less than 7% of people with pancreatic cancer in the UK will survive beyond 5 years and 60% of these people are not even diagnosed until the cancer is at an advanced stage. Harry Potter star Alan Rickman was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2015 and died a year later at the age of 69.
Lung cancer is the most common cancer in the world. Over 46,000 people are diagnosed with it in the UK every year. While smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer, it in fact only contributes to 28% of lung cancer cases.
Brain tumours are the ninth most common cancer in the UK and 60% of people diagnosed with a high-grade brain tumour die within one year and just 19% will survive for five years or more.
Liver cancers are the sixth most common cancer, the third cause of cancer-related death and account for 7% of all cancers reports Less Survivable Cancers Taskforce. In the UK, in the last decade, deaths from liver cancers have soared by around 50% and the 5-year survival remains at around 12%.
In the UK, about 9,200 cases of oesophageal cancer are diagnosed each year — the UK has the highest incidence of oesophageal adenocarcinoma in the world. As per the report, only about 15% of adult oesophageal patients survive this cancer for 5 years or more.
Stomach cancer is more common in men than women. A look at the survival rates for people with stomach cancer in England and Wales showed that only about 15% of people diagnosed with this cancer survive for 10 years or more.
