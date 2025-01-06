5 Simple Ways to Protect Yourself from HMPV

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a respiratory illness spreading across China at a concerning rate. India has also recorded its first few cases.
The symptoms of HMPV infection include cough, fever, runny or stuffy nose, sore throat and shortness of breath. In some cases, it may also result in pneumonia and bronchiolitis. Here are 5 ways to protect yourself from the HMPV:
Wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use alcohol-based hand sanitiser when water and soap are not available.
Avoid crowded areas and watch out for individuals who show symptoms of flu or respiratory illness.
Regularly clean surfaces like doorknobs, countertops, phones and others which are frequently touched with sanitiser.
Wearing masks can help prevent transmission of the virus and reduce the chance of getting infected.
If you have any symptoms, stay at home to prevent the spread of the illness. Consult a doctor for appropriate treatment.
