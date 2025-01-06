5 Simple Ways to Protect Yourself from HMPV

HMPV Virus

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a respiratory illness spreading across China at a concerning rate. India has also recorded its first few cases.

Symptoms of HMPV

The symptoms of HMPV infection include cough, fever, runny or stuffy nose, sore throat and shortness of breath. In some cases, it may also result in pneumonia and bronchiolitis. Here are 5 ways to protect yourself from the HMPV:

Maintain Good Hygiene

Wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use alcohol-based hand sanitiser when water and soap are not available.

Avoid Close Contact

Avoid crowded areas and watch out for individuals who show symptoms of flu or respiratory illness.

Use Disinfectant

Regularly clean surfaces like doorknobs, countertops, phones and others which are frequently touched with sanitiser.

Wear Masks

Wearing masks can help prevent transmission of the virus and reduce the chance of getting infected.

Isolate if Sick

If you have any symptoms, stay at home to prevent the spread of the illness. Consult a doctor for appropriate treatment.