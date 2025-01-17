What's New To Watch This Week: Pataal Lok 2 To Emergency

Starring Kangana Ranaut as Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the movie revolves around the tumultuous period when the former PM imposed Emergency rule in India. Watch the movie in Theatres.
The much-awaited season 2 of Pataal Lok featuring Jaideep Ahlawat is out on Amazon Prime. Directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware, the crime thriller revolves around Ahlawat’s character Hathi Ram teaming up with his cop Imran Ansari (Ishwak Singh), who is now his senior.
If you want to know the legacy of The Roshans, then watch this docu-series. The show dives deep into the legacy of one of The Roshans - one of the well-known families of Bollywood. The series is streaming on Netflix.
The movie marks the debut of two-star kids, Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani and Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgn. Set in pre-independence India, the movie is packed with romance and action. The movie is in theatres.
Season 2 of the fan-favourite show is out on Netflix. Part 2 will follow the chaotic life of Kitty Song Covey with her ex-boyfriend, Dae and new friends Yuri, Q, and Min Ho.
The reboot of The Wolf Man (1941), the film follows the story of a family, who moves back to their home amidst the mountains where they have to fight with the monster.
{{ primary_category.name }}