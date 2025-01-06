What is HMPV virus? Understanding history, symptoms, vaccine and more

Human metapneumovirus is a type of virus that causes lower and upper respiratory infections. It also cause mild to moderate flu-like symptoms. The virus is mostly active during the winter season and early spring months.
It primarily spreads through direct contact with infected individuals. However, it can also spread through contaminated surfaces.
The most common symptoms of HMPV are cough, sore throat, fever, running noise. In some cases it can also lead to shortness of breath.
HMPV and SARS-CoV-2 virus are similar in certain aspects. Both can infect people of all ages. Symptoms are also similar. Both viruses also spread in a similar way. Both viruses are also temperature sensitive.
In some cases, HMPV can lead to severe illness like pneumonia, hoarseness and wheezing. People with weak immune system and children younger than 1 year of age could also face severe respiratory illness if infected by the virus.
There is currently no vaccine for the HMPV virus. Patients can prevent the spread by isolating themselves, avoiding close contact, washing their hands for at least 20 seconds and avoid sharing eating utensils with others. Anti-viral treatment is also not recommended.
The virus was discovered in 2001 by researchers in Netherland. The American Lung Association has also recognised the virus as a cause of acute respiratory infections, specially among children.
{{ primary_category.name }}