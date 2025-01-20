Trump Inauguration: Who is Performing at the Swearing-In Ceremony?

Photo Credit : ( AFP )

Donald Trump is set to take oath as the 47th President of United States on Monday, Jan. 20. As the world gears up for the mega event, here’s a list of musicians who are set to perform at Trump’s swearing-in ceremony.

Photo Credit : ( reuters )

Carrie Underwood

Underwood will sing “America the Beautiful” at Trump’s inauguration party. “I love our country and am honoured to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event,” Underwood said in a statement.

Photo Credit : ( X )

Lee Greenwood

The country music star, known for his song “God Bless the USA”, is set to sing at Trump’s inauguration. He also performed for Trump in 2016 for his first presidential inauguration.

Photo Credit : ( x )

Christopher Macchio

Opera tenor Macchio will sing the national anthem at President-elect Trump’s inauguration ceremony. He has also performed at Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania and at the Republican National Convention in July.

Photo Credit : ( AFP )

The Village People

The famous band will perform at the US Capitol as Trump is set to take the oath for the second time.

Photo Credit : ( X )

Kid Rock

Kid Rock is among the artists who are set to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration. The crooner is a long-time Trump supporter.

Nelly

The Just A Dream hitmaker will perform at Trump’s second inauguration at the US Capitol on Monday. Since the line-up was made public, the singer has faced a massive backlash over how he said yes to perform at an event celebrating Trump’s presidency.