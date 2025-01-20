Trump Inauguration: Who is Performing at the Swearing-In Ceremony?

Underwood will sing “America the Beautiful” at Trump’s inauguration party. “I love our country and am honoured to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event,” Underwood said in a statement.
The country music star, known for his song “God Bless the USA”, is set to sing at Trump’s inauguration. He also performed for Trump in 2016 for his first presidential inauguration.
Opera tenor Macchio will sing the national anthem at President-elect Trump’s inauguration ceremony. He has also performed at Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania and at the Republican National Convention in July.
The famous band will perform at the US Capitol as Trump is set to take the oath for the second time.
Kid Rock is among the artists who are set to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration. The crooner is a long-time Trump supporter.
The Just A Dream hitmaker will perform at Trump’s second inauguration at the US Capitol on Monday. Since the line-up was made public, the singer has faced a massive backlash over how he said yes to perform at an event celebrating Trump’s presidency.
