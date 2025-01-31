Who is Natalie Winters and why is her outfit sparking controversy?
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Natalie Winters is a journalist and co-host of Steve Bannon’s War Room on Rumble. She recently became a White House correspondent covering Donald Trump’s administration.
Winters shared photos on Instagram from her first day on the job, wearing a black top, white collared shirt, and a short white leather skirt. Many social media users criticised her attire, calling it unprofessional for the role.
Comments on her Instagram post included concerns about the outfit being too casual, with users suggesting she dress more modestly and appropriately for a formal position in the White House press corps.
Winters has drawn criticism in the past for openly declaring herself “transphobic” and making statements about transgender individuals. She was also accused of Islamophobia after comments she made on Piers Morgan Uncensored.
During Trump’s inauguration weekend, Winters wore a red bandage dress, which also received negative comments on social media, with some criticising it as inconsistent with conservative values.
Despite criticism, Winters has received messages of support from her followers, with some congratulating her on the new role and expressing pride in her achievements.
As a co-host on War Room, Winters is a prominent figure in conservative media, aligning herself with Trump’s political base and frequently engaging in discussions on right-wing platforms.
