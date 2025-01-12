Lohri 2025: History, Rituals, Significance and All You Need To Know

Lohri is celebrated annually on January 13 and 14, a day before Makar Sankranti. Determined by the Bikrami calendar, Lohri in 2025 falls on Monday (Jan 13), with the Lohri Sankranti moment at 9:03 AM on Tuesday (Jan 14), as per Drik Panchang.
Deeply rooted in agricultural traditions, Lohri originated as a harvest festival celebrated by farming communities. Over time, it evolved into a fire worship ritual, symbolising warmth, light, and the transition from harsh winters to the promise of spring. The sacred bonfire represents the triumph of positivity, bringing prosperity and dispelling negativity for the season ahead.
Lohri festivities centre around a bonfire, where families gather to offer sesame seeds, jaggery and popcorn to the God of fire. Traditional songs and dhol beats fill the air as people dance and celebrate together. Til, sugarcane and jaggery are shared with loved ones, symbolising gratitude for the season’s bounty. These rituals strengthen family bonds and invoke blessings for prosperity.
Lohri’s culinary highlights include dishes made from winter crops, such as makki di roti, sarson da saag, and til-based sweets. These festive foods not only celebrate the harvest but also reflect the essence of togetherness.
Lohri is more than just a festival; it’s a time for families to come together, honour nature’s abundance and embrace the blessings of the coming season with joy and gratitude.
