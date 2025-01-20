India-US Ties Under Trump: A Look Back and What’s Next

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, beginning his second term alongside Vice President JD Vance. For India, this marks a chance to revisit the strong ties built during Trump’s first presidency and explore what his second term may bring. Take a look at the Key Moments in India-US Relations:
Before becoming president, Trump expressed admiration for India, saying, “I am a big fan of Hindus, big fan of India.” This remark gained him support among Indian-Americans.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the US, strengthening ties. Both nations called out Pakistan for supporting terrorism. The US-backed India’s entry into key global groups like the Nuclear Suppliers Group and supported a permanent seat for India on the UN Security Council. The Quad alliance with the US, India, Australia and Japan was revived to enhance regional security.
Defense cooperation grew stronger with the signing of the COMCASA agreement, which allowed secure communication and technology sharing between the two countries. India also gained easier access to advanced US technology through STA-1 status. Trump criticised Pakistan for harbouring terrorists.
The "Howdy Modi" event in Houston became a highlight, with Trump and Modi addressing a large gathering of Indian-Americans together. This year also saw more discussions at global summits like the G7 and G20, further boosting ties.
Trump visited India and was welcomed with the grand "Namaste Trump" event. Both nations elevated their partnership to a "comprehensive global strategic partnership," and India purchased advanced US military equipment. Trump’s visit also included a stop at the Taj Mahal.
Trump’s second term could bring new opportunities. His key advisors, Marco Rubio and Mike Waltz, have strong ties with India. Rubio has proposed legislation to elevate India’s defence cooperation to the level of US allies like Japan and Israel. Waltz has highlighted growing collaboration in areas like defence, renewable energy, and pharmaceuticals.
