How To Make Cherry Cupcakes At Home In 4 Steps

Pragati Awasthi
Apr 11, 2025, 03:33 PM

Ingredients

All-purpose flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, unsalted butter, eggs, vanilla extract, milk, cherry pie filling.

Instructions: Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C).

Step 1

In a medium bowl, mix all dry ingredients: flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt.

Step 2

In a separate bowl, beat the butter until creamy. You can do this, either by electric mixer or by hand. Add eggs one at a time, during this process.

Step 3

Add vanilla extract and milk. Gradually add the dry ingredients and mix it properly until the batter is creamy.

Step 4

In cupcake liners, add layers of cherry pie filling and cake batter.

Step 5

Bake for 18-20 minutes or until cupcakes are golden brown.