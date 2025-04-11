How To Make Cherry Cupcakes At Home In 4 Steps

All-purpose flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, unsalted butter, eggs, vanilla extract, milk, cherry pie filling.
In a medium bowl, mix all dry ingredients: flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt.
In a separate bowl, beat the butter until creamy. You can do this, either by electric mixer or by hand. Add eggs one at a time, during this process.
Add vanilla extract and milk. Gradually add the dry ingredients and mix it properly until the batter is creamy.
In cupcake liners, add layers of cherry pie filling and cake batter.
Bake for 18-20 minutes or until cupcakes are golden brown.