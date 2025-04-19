Easter 2025: Significance Of Easter Eggs & Sunday In Christianity

Easter is a day of joy in Christianity, commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ, which occurred three days after his crucifixion. This day marks the supremacy of life over death. It marks the end of Holy Week, which includes Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and Easter Sunday.
Easter eggs represent the tomb from which Jesus came back to life. Cracking them open symbolizes his resurrection. At first, eggs were part of springtime pagan rituals for rebirth. Christianity embraced this symbol, connecting it to Jesus’ resurrection story.
In Christianity, Sunday holds special significance because Jesus was resurrected on this day. Christians all across the globe come together on this day to worship their lord. It represents light after darkness and a new beginning every week.
It is a day symbolizing hope, new life, and eternal salvation in Christianity. It serves as a reminder that even in the situation of despair, there is the possibility of new beginnings.
Christians celebrate Easter by sharing colourful eggs with their loved ones and decorating their houses with eggs, bunnies, and candies. It is a time of joy, faith, and fresh starts.