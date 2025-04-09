8 Bizarre Laws That Still Exist Around the World

Moohita Kaur Garg
Apr 09, 2025, 03:44 PM

Bizarre Laws That Still Exist Around the Globe

Every country has its rules, but some laws are so strange, they seem like they were made on a dare—or by someone with a very specific pet peeve. From flying pants in Australia to weird food restrictions in Europe, here are some of the weirdest laws still on the books.

No Chewing Gum

Singapore banned the sale and import of chewing gum in 1992 to keep public spaces clean. Only therapeutic gum (for nicotine addiction, etc.) is allowed—with a prescription! Violators can face heavy fines.

It's Illegal to Die Here

In this Arctic town of Longyearbyen, Norway, dying is technically banned. Why? The permafrost keeps bodies from decomposing—so burials were outlawed in 1950. Terminally ill citizens are flown elsewhere to pass away.

Photo Credit : Pexels

High Heels Banned Here

In Greece, to protect delicate ruins, visitors are forbidden from wearing high heels at places like the Acropolis. Stilettos and 2,000-year-old marble don't mix.

Photo Credit : Pexels

It's Illegal to Own Just One Guinea Pig Here

Switzerland takes animal companionship seriously. Guinea pigs are social animals, so owning just one is considered animal cruelty. The nation even has "rent-a-guinea-pig" services if one passes away.

Winnie the Pooh Banned Here

In the Polish town of Tuszyn, Pooh Bear was deemed inappropriate for children because he doesn’t wear pants. Yes, seriously.

No Feeding Pigeons

Feeding pigeons in St. Mark’s Square might seem charming, but in Italy's Venice, it's banned to protect the city’s historic buildings from bird-related damage. If found feeding pigeons, you could be fined up to €700 (around $771).

Here You Can’t Flush After 10 PM

In many Switzerland apartment buildings, it’s considered noise pollution to flush the toilet after 10 pm. Tenants are expected to wait until morning. Though not a federal law, it’s widely followed in residential buildings.

Reincarnation Requires Government Permission Here

Monks in Tibet must obtain approval from the Chinese government to reincarnate. It's an attempt to control spiritual authority in the region.