7 unheard facts about Pope Francis

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, is one of the most influential and beloved religious leaders of our time. While much is known about his papacy and his progressive stance on various issues, some lesser-known facts about him might surprise you.
Before entering the priesthood, Pope Francis worked as a bouncer at a nightclub in Buenos Aires, Argentina. This unexpected job gave him a unique perspective on people from all walks of life, which may have influenced his empathetic and inclusive approach as a religious leader.
At the age of 21, Pope Francis suffered from a severe lung infection that led to the removal of part of one lung. Despite this, he has maintained an active lifestyle and continues to travel extensively as Pope.
Before fully committing to the priesthood, Pope Francis worked as a chemistry teacher in a high school in Argentina. His background in science has occasionally influenced his views on topics like climate change, which he has addressed in his encyclical Laudato Si'.
In 1994, a bomb exploded at the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association (AMIA) building in Buenos Aires, killing 85 people. Pope Francis, then a bishop, was scheduled to be in the building that day but canceled his visit at the last minute, narrowly avoiding the tragedy.
Pope Francis is a fan of the tango, a traditional Argentine dance. He has even been known to enjoy tango music and has spoken about its cultural significance. In 2013, he was gifted a tango-themed album by a group of musicians.
One of Pope Francis's most notable traditions is washing the feet of prisoners, refugees, and the marginalized during Holy Week. This act of humility and service reflects his commitment to living out the teachings of Jesus in a tangible way.
Pope Francis shares a deep friendship with Rabbi Abraham Skorka, with whom he co-authored a book titled On Heaven and Earth. Their friendship symbolizes his commitment to interfaith dialogue and understanding.