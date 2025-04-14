7 Interesting facts about the Constitution on BR Ambedkar Jayanti

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, known as the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, The Indian Constitution is a remarkable document that reflects the aspirations and diversity of the Indian people.
The Indian Constitution is the longest written constitution of any sovereign country in the world. It originally had 395 articles, 22 parts, and 8 schedules. Over time, it has been amended and now contains over 470 articles, 25 parts, and 12 schedules.
The Constitution of India draws inspiration from various sources, including the constitutions of other countries. For example, the parliamentary system is borrowed from the UK, the fundamental rights from the US, the directive principles from Ireland, and the concept of federalism from Canada.
The original Constitution of India was handwritten in both English and Hindi by Prem Behari Narain Raizada in a flowing italic style. It was also beautifully illustrated by artists like Nandalal Bose and Shantiniketan, making it a work of art.
The Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, but it came into effect on January 26, 1950. January 26 was chosen to commemorate the Purna Swaraj (complete independence) declaration of 1930.
The Indian Constitution is a unique blend of rigidity and flexibility. Some provisions can be amended by a simple majority in Parliament, while others require a special majority and ratification by at least half of the state legislatures.
The original Constitution did not include fundamental duties. They were added in 1976 through the 42nd Amendment, inspired by the recommendations of the Swaran Singh Committee. There are now 11 fundamental duties for citizens.
The words "secular" and "socialist" were added to the Preamble of the Constitution through the 42nd Amendment in 1976. This emphasized India's commitment to equality and the separation of religion from the state.