6 Secret Underground Cities You Didn't Know Existed
By Moohita Kaur Garg
By Moohita Kaur Garg
From ancient subterranean labyrinths to modern hidden metropolises, underground cities have fascinated historians, explorers, and conspiracy theorists alike. Whether built for protection, secrecy, or sheer necessity, these cities remain some of the most mysterious places on Earth. Here are some secret underground cities you probably didn’t know existed.
Deep beneath the Cappadocian region of Turkey lies Derinkuyu, an ancient underground city that could house up to 20,000 people. Carved into soft volcanic rock, this city dates back to at least the 8th century BCE and features ventilation shafts, stables, chapels, and even wine cellars. It was used by early Christians to hide from invaders.
Just outside Kraków, Poland, the Wieliczka Salt Mine stretches over 178 miles and goes down 1,000 feet. Miners built an entire underground world, complete with chapels, statues, and even a cathedral—all made from salt. It's one of the oldest salt mines still in operation today.
The Berber people of Matmata have lived in underground dwellings for centuries to escape the desert heat. These cave-like homes, carved into soft sandstone, became famous after being used as the setting for Luke Skywalker's home in Star Wars: A New Hope.
According to rumors,, beneath Moscow's public metro system lies a hidden, government-only subway network known as Metro-2. Allegedly built during Stalin's reign, it is said to connect the Kremlin with secret bunkers and military bases. The Russian government has never confirmed its existence.
During the Cold War, the British government built Burlington, an underground city designed to house 4,000 government officials in case of nuclear war. Hidden beneath Corsham in Wiltshire, this facility included a BBC broadcasting studio, a hospital, and a railway system. It remained classified until 2004.
During the Cold War, the Chinese government built a massive underground bunker beneath Beijing, capable of housing up to one million people in case of nuclear war. This secret city, known as Dìxià Chéng, included schools, hospitals, and even restaurants. Though officially closed, parts of it are rumored to still be in use.
{{ primary_category.name }}