8 hill stations near Delhi which is still uncrowded

There are several options that are less crowded compared to popular destinations like Shimla or Mussoorie. Here are 8 hill stations near Delhi that generally experience fewer crowds.
Shoghi is a hidden gem offering peace and tranquility to the cityfolks. Shoghi’s rich cultural heritage through ancient temples like Tara Devi and Kamna Devi. Go on peaceful forest walks guided by tourist guides, and indulge in some therapeutic bird watching.
Khirsu is a must-visit. Located just 18 km away from Pauri Garhwal and 8 hours from Delhi, Khirsu offers a breath of fresh air with its scenic views and apple orchards. Apart from the crunch of snow under your boots, the adventurous hikes to Kunjapuri temples give you a panoramic view of the Himalayas
Chakrata is a marvel of nature and a definite off beat hill station near Delhi. Chakrata offers beautiful valleys, enriched flora & fauna blessed with less crowded destinations to enjoy the serenity amidst nature. You can go for long walks in nature’s lap at Deoban or explore the Ashokan Rock Edicts in Kalsi.
Named after its unique and beautiful nine-cornered lake, Naukuchiatal (‘nau’ meaning nine and ‘tal’ meaning lake) is known for its magnificent lakes and peaceful ambiance. Visit the enchanting ancient Hanuman Garhi Temple and Naina Devi Temple. With trekking trails in the Kumaon Hills and beautiful sunsets along scenic landscapes
Pangot is famous for its healthy green forests and diverse flora and fauna. Enjoy beautiful views of the Himalayas. In Pangot, enjoy birdwatching at the Kilbury Bird Sanctuary, or trek to the Tiffin Top for the best view of the surrounding lake. Take a trip to the Eco Caves, a cluster of 6 artificial caves which give the impression of a hanging garden.
Known for its breathtaking Himalayan Views, lush green forests, and a serene, secluded vibe, Kanatal is one of the best hill stations near Delhi for quick weekend trips. It’s one of the top hill station in India due to the blend of nature and serenity it offers. You can explore the Surkunda Devi by taking the ropeway
While it's an industrial town, Parwanoo, located in the Solan district, is surrounded by hills and orchards, offering a quieter escape compared to more bustling hill stations. The Timber Trail resort with its cable car ride is a notable attraction.
It's known for its colonial-era charm, oak and pine forests, and scenic views of the Himalayas. Key attractions include Tip-n-Top viewpoint, St. Mary's Church, and Bhulla Tal lake. Lansdowne is about 250 km from Delhi, making it a comfortable drive.