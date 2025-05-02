8 hill stations near Delhi which is still uncrowded

Pangot, Nainital

Pangot is famous for its healthy green forests and diverse flora and fauna. Enjoy beautiful views of the Himalayas. In Pangot, enjoy birdwatching at the Kilbury Bird Sanctuary, or trek to the Tiffin Top for the best view of the surrounding lake. Take a trip to the Eco Caves, a cluster of 6 artificial caves which give the impression of a hanging garden.