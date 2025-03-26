8 Best Destinations to Travel in April 2025

WION Web Team
Mar 26, 2025, 10:45 AM
Photo Credit : pexels

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Amsterdam is a great place to visit in April because of its tulip gardens, canals, and historical attractions. People who wish to see tulips in the Keukenhof Gardens can visit it with their loved ones.

Photo Credit : pexels

Madrid, Spain

Madrid is the capital city of Spain, and it is known for its museums, history, and amazing nightlife. You can visit the place due to its budget-friendly hostels, and pleasant weather. In April, you can enjoy the Semana Santa (Holy Week for Catholic people) celebrations in Spain.

Photo Credit : pexels

Paris, France

Paris is famous for its fashion, architecture, and iconic landmarks. It is the best tourist destination for people who wish to visit the Eiffel Tower, museums, and outdoor cafés.

Photo Credit : pexels

Nara, Japan

Nara is a city in Japan. It is known for its cherry blossoms, artworks, and cultural heritage. You can visit Nara’s deer park, and don't miss the temples — they look breathtaking during the sakura (cherry blossom) season.

Photo Credit : pexels

Gangtok, Sikkim, India

Gangtok is famous for its Himalayan scenery, monasteries, and spirituality. In April, the weather in Gangtok is generally clear, and warm. It is a budget-friendly place where you can enjoy the beauty of blooming rhododendron flowers.

Photo Credit : pexels

Santorini, Greece

Santorini boasts stunning sea views, whitewashed houses, and sunsets. You can visit it in April to ensure fewer tourists, cheap hotel prices, and the weather is just right.

Photo Credit : pexels

Venice, Italy

Venice is known for its romantic gondola rides and historical charm. You can visit it to enjoy pleasant temperatures, making it the perfect time to explore the city.

Photo Credit : pexels

Sun Island, Maldives

Sun Island is the best place for beach lovers to enjoy diving, dining experiences, and luxury travel. In April, the weather on the island is dry, making it perfect for snorkelling and diving.

Photo Credit : pexels